Manchester United teenage starlets Tahith Chong and Ro-Shaun Williams have suffered knee injuries, which will see them spend time on the sidelines. The Dutch forward's injury looks serious and is likely to keep him out for a lengthy spell.

Chong moved to Old Trafford from Feyenoord in July 2016 and has been a part of United's Under 18s. He picked up an injury in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Everton in the Under18 clash earlier in January.

United's youth team coach Kieran McKenna confirmed the Dutch teenage star's injury and remains confident that Chong will come back stronger from the latest injury setback.

"Tahith has sustained quite a serious knee injury, unfortunately, but he's a fantastic lad, a big talent and a good character. We wish him all the best and have no doubt he'll come back stronger and better than ever," McKeena told the Manchester Evening News.

Williams is also struggling with a knee injury and has not featured for the Reserves since United's draw against Reading last November. Axel Tuanzebe made his first team debut in Jose Mourinho's side's 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup.

The 18-year-old played alongside Tuanzebe in the heart of the back four. United's interim-Reserve coach Nicky Butt confirmed Williams' injury and admitted the defender will not be rushed back to the pitch.

"It's a blow for him because he was getting to the point where he was stepping up to be a regular in the Reserves team. But you have these knock-backs as a footballer. He's still young and he's working hard to get back to fitness," Butt told United's official website.

"I'm not sure about the length of his absence at the minute but there's no rush. We don't want to rush any young boy back to fitness as it's about the bigger picture with Ro-Shaun and any of our players who get injured."