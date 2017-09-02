Valencia have confirmed they have completed the signing of Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira on a season-long loan deal on 1 September.

The Premier League transfer window closed on 31 August, while the La Liga's transfer window closed 24 hours later. This allowed the Spanish side to secure the services of the Brazilian on loan for the 2017/18 season.

A statement on Valencia's official website read, "Valencia CF have reached an agreement this Friday with Manchester United FC for the loan of Belgian-Brazilian player Andreas Pereira until the 30th of June, 2018."

Jose Mourinho took charge at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016. In his first summer transfer window, the Portuguese tactician allowed Pereira to go out on loan as he spent the last campaign with Granada.

After impressing for the Spanish side, Mourinho included the 21-year-old in the Red Devils' squad for the pre-season tour to the United States. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager even predicted a bright future for Pereira, Scott McTominay and Demetri Mitchell.

The midfielder was hopeful that he could get a chance to shine at Old Trafford. He was keen on avoiding another loan spell earlier in the pre-season.

"No, now I am focused at United. I am here and I want to stay here and I believe I am going to stay," Pereira explained.

"I am glad that I am here on the tour. I think I will have the chance to kick on and I want to kick on here. I want to play and show everyone that I can help the team and I want to win trophies and help everyone getting trophies and get a good season."

However, after failing to make it to the squad for the first three Premier League fixtures, United sanctioned his loan move to Valencia.