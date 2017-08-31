Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog

Manchester United look set for an extremely quiet end to the summer transfer window in terms of any further incomings, although they have sanctioned one early deadline day exit with Matty Willock completing his proposed loan move to FC Utrecht.

The Mail reported on Wednesday (30 August) that the 21-year-old had travelled to the Netherlands in order to put the finishing touches on a deal that will see him spend the rest of the 2017-18 campaign in the Eredivisie.

Negotiations were supposed to be wrapped up last week, only for Utrecht, who have won two of their opening three domestic fixtures so far this term, to apparently reassess their options following a two-legged Europa League play-off round defeat to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Dutch publication De Telegraaf previously countered initial suggestions that it was Valencia target Andreas Pereira who was set to temporarily swap Old Trafford for Stadion Galgenwaard.

They insisted that Willock had actually emerged as the most likely candidate to join Utrecht, who appear to have the run the rule over several potential candidates amid doubts over the future of Yassin Ayoub.

The Under-23s regular has yet to make a single senior appearance for United after being released by Arsenal and training with both Reading and Sunderland, although did make the bench for Premier League matches against West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace towards the end of last season. Jose Mourinho's matchday squad for the latter contest featured a whole host of academy graduates given that it took place just three days before the Europa League final meeting with Ajax.

Pereira could yet follow Willock out of United before the Spanish transfer window closes on Friday, although he is said to be considering turning down a potential move to the Mestalla.

A handful of other youngsters may also be permitted to depart before the day is through, with the Express and Star reporting that Championship promotion hopefuls Wolverhampton Wanderers are believed to be in talks over a deal for Scott McTominay after failing in their pursuit of Newcastle United's Jack Colback.

McTominay, 20, was promoted to United's first-team squad for the final five top-flight matches of last season and made a late cameo appearance in a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal before starting that aforementioned final day clash with Palace. He later impressed during a pre-season tour of the United States and netted in a subsequently friendly against Norwegian side Valerenga in Oslo, earning praise from assistant manager Rui Faria.