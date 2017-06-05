Manchester United have been handed a boost after Anthony Martial's agent confirmed the forward has no plans to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils signed the 21-year-old from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015 by their former manager Louis van Gaal. He had a flying start to his United career as he finished that season as his club's leading scorer with 17 goals across all competitions.

Martial has failed to replicate his debut season's form under Jose Mourinho as the France international has managed only eight goals in all competitions. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager had advised the forward to follow Marcus Rashford's lead when it comes to fighting for a place in the starting lineup.

The forward saw his Premier League starts dropping from 30 to 18 last season. The Sun reported that Mourinho was open to the idea of sanctioning the former Monaco man's sale this summer. However, Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley says his client will remain at United after having held talks with the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"I wish all 21-year-old players had already played as much of professional matches as Martial. Anthony's career is simply outstanding. He has two years left and there is no reason for him to leave Manchester United," Lamboley told Journal du Dimanche, as quoted by Le 10 Sport.

"If Ed Woodward [the vice-president of the English club] calls me to tell me he wants to see him leave, then things will be different. But that is not what he told me during our last meeting."

Earlier in March, Martial also confirmed that he had no desire to leave United and explained what makes him to stay at Old Trafford.

"For me, what's really special here is the supporters. They've been really outstanding with me. I think that's what goes a long way to making me feel at home and at ease, and makes me really keen to stay here at the club," Martial told United's official website.

"In France, even if you're one of the best players around, they might begin to boo and jeer you if you go a couple of games without scoring. But here it's just the opposite, they'll try to cheer you on so you might be able to score, and so then you grow in confidence. I think it's just a different mentality. That's why I like the fans here so much."