Manchester United's interest in signing Ivan Perisic has been confirmed by Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio, but he revealed his side are yet to receive a formal approach from the Red Devils for their winger.

The 28-year-old has been identified as a transfer target by Jose Mourinho. The 20-time English champions are keen on bringing him to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. The Croatian international's contract at San Siro runs down in 2020.

"[United] haven't made us an official offer for Perisic but their interest is there. We want to improve Inter and this is why we do not have any sellable or un-sellable players as of now," Ausilio told Premium Sport, as quoted by Goal.com.

Ausilio has admitted that Inter will be open to the idea of sanctioning Perisic's sale, while also confirming the Serie A outfit will strengthen the squad in the summer. However, any approach in bringing players to the club will depend on their incoming manager as the Italian outfit are without a manager after they showed the exit door to Stefano Pioli.

"We know that we already have many important players within our roster like Perisic and before we decide to sell him, we have to think about what's best for Inter," he explained.

"For me we have an as good squad or maybe even a better squad than most of the teams who finished ahead of us. We don't need all that much, we will certainly make some moves but we will first have to see what our new coach will want."

"Inter will have a new coach — this is certain. Contacts will restart tomorrow as we know what we have to do."

Another report from Sky Sports claims United are not the only club interested in signing Perisic. Premier League winners Chelsea have also joined the race in signing the attacker. The Red Devils have made an opening offer of £36m, but Inter value their player between £48m ($61.6m) to £52m ($66.7m).

Perisic has scored 11 goals and registered eight assists in 36 Serie A appearances for Inter in the 2016/17 season.