Manchester United star David de Gea has been linked with a move to Real Madrid but the Red Devils remain confident their goalkeeper will stay at Old Trafford despite interest from the Spanish capital club.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the qualification for the Champions League has made De Gea consider staying on at the 20-time English champions.

Jose Mourinho's side finished sixth in the Premier League, but they were successful to see off Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final. A success in Europe's second tier club competition has seen them seal a berth in the next season's Champions League.

Real currently have Keylor Navas as the first choice stopper at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Costa Rican international has already expressed his desire to continue with the newly crowned La Liga winners amid reports suggesting that the club could bring in De Gea.

The Spanish international came close to joining Real in the summer of 2015, but the deal collapsed on the deadline day due to a delay in paperwork. Days later, De Gea signed a new four-year contract and his current deal at United will run down in 2019.

His future at United was uncertain after Mourinho's "sleeping" remark in his side's league draw against West Bromwich Albion in April. The Portuguese tactician's remark did not go down well with the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper. The same report claims the situation was resolved and Mourinho and De Gea were set to hold talks after the end of the season.

Mourinho confirmed that United have no intention to part ways with one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager also stressed that De Gea will return to face LA Galaxy for the pre-season fixture.