Jose Mourinho is reported to be frustrated with the Manchester United board over its methods in the transfer market, as they have missed out on a host of high priority targets this summer. The Red Devils have completed only two transfers so far in the window, in the form of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku, but the Portuguese manager wants more despite breaking the £100m ($129m) barrier.

The Mirror reports that Mourinho believes the Glazers want to do business on the cheap, leading to the club missing out on Ivan Perisic. In the case of Nemanja Matic too, the board was reportedly not keen on handing out a respectable offer to Chelsea for the wantaway midfielder, who is desperate to team up with Mourinho. It was Mourinho who brought him to the Blues in 2014.

The manager is also keen to bring Bale back to the Premier League, with Real Madrid willing to sell in order to finance a world record move for Kylian Mbappe, having been hard done by having to offer a loan deal for James Rodriguez. The report states that Mourinho is not confident that the people at the top will sanction a £100m ($129m) deal for the forward if he does become available, despite his agent going on record to state that the player is not for sale this summer.

Real have already sold Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and Danilo to Manchester City, but need more to fund the move for Mbappe, who has reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Zidane for a price in the range of €180m (£160.9m, $209.8m). Moreover, a recent poll suggests that majority of the fans will be happy to see Bale move on, adding more fire to the rumours.

The report goes on to add that the United owners want to play a waiting game, to allow the prices to crash further, which has angered Mourinho, who wants the board to put in a suitable offer for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier, with Mauricio Pochettino hinting that he may be open to a transfer if the right offer arrives.

Mourinho wants atleast four new signings and is growing frustrated that he does not have enough time to properly train his new recruits, with their pre-season tour ending next week before the beginning of the new season. Meanwhile, his arch nemesis Pep Guardiola has revealed that Manchester City are open to a few more signings despite having already completed five transfers and breaking the £200m ($257m) barrier.