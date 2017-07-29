Scunthorpe United have completed the signing of Manchester United midfielder Devonte Redmond on loan until January. The 20-year-old becomes the League One side's fifth signing of the summer and only their first on loan, as they look for promotion into the Championship.

The Manchester-born midfielder helped the reserve team win the league title in 2016, having already made a mark for himself for the Under-18s where he played for three years before graduating to the Under-21s, scoring four goals in 26 appearances last term. Redmond has been awarded the number 18 jersey and is likely to play a part in the final pre-season encounter at Luton Town.

The midfielder has spent over a decade with the Red Devils and cant wait to get started in what would be his first foray into a first-team setup. The midfielder believes that is the perfect time for him to make the switch and gain some experience, which he can use to push for a spot in the United line-up at a later date.

"I'm happy to sign and can't wait to get going. I've been at United for a long time and I think now is the right time to come out and try to make a name for myself in the game and help Scunthorpe towards their aspirations this season. It's a good, ambitious club and a good league, so I want to test myself. I'm really looking forward to it," Redmond told Scunthorpe's official website.

The player also has the confidence of manager Graham Alexander, who has asked him to go out into the pitch and give it his all. Redmond reciprocated the confidence by stating that he is here to do just that and improve himself as a player.

"He's told me to come in and give it my all and work hard for the club. I believe I will go and do that. I really like the methods, the style of play and the work ethic to be a successful player here and now I want to enjoy it and make the most of it.

"It's a big step for me, because I've been there for a long time and for the last couple of years I've been playing for the reserves. I've been building my way up and in the last few years I've made quite a few appearances. This is the next best step for me and I think it's really going to help me and hopefully Scunthorpe as well," he added.