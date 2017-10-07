Manchester United are reportedly confident of reaching an agreement over a new deal with midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgium international's current contract runs down at the end of the season after the Red Devils took the option of one-year extension during the last term. According to the Mirror, the 20-time English champions have already opened talks with the player and his representatives.

United are yet to reach an agreement with the midfielder as they hope to hand him a two-year deal, with an option to further extend it by one more year. Fellaini's employers are looking to secure his future before the January transfer window.

Fellaini will turn 30 on 22 November and failure from United to tie him down a new deal before the end of this calendar year will then allow him to open talks with foreign clubs from 1 January. The Old Trafford club are keen on avoiding such a situation.

Earlier report from Yahoo Sport said United were facing a fight to keep the midfielder at the club beyond his current deal. The former Everton star is aware that he will land one big deal in his professional career as Fellaini is not willing to compromise on financial terms.

There were questions over Fellaini's future at United in the summer transfer window. Turkish club Galatasaray were keen on signing him and even confirmed their interest in the player. However, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager refused to sanction his sale.

He has emerged as a key player under Jose Mourinho this season, especially after Paul Pogba's injury. The France international suffered a hamstring injury in the first Champions League fixture of the season and is sidelined since then.

Mourinho's decision to retain Fellaini has turned out to be successful as the midfielder has repaid his manager's faith by scoring four goals in all competitions this term.