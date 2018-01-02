Manchester United are set to recall Sam Johnstone from his loan spell at Aston Villa after reportedly agreeing a £4m ($5.4m) deal with West Bromwich Albion for the goalkeeper's permanent transfer.

The 24-year-old, who has spent his entire career with the Red Devils, was in his tenth loan spell since being promoted to the senior team in 2011.

Johnstone has played for the Red Devils in pre-season games but has never made a competitive appearance for the first team. He is unlikely to get a chance under Mourinho in the near future with David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment.

The United stopper has been impressive between the sticks for Steve Bruce's side this season in the Championship. He has made 24 appearances while keeping nine clean sheets to help Villa to fifth place in the table and in touch with the teams fighting for a play-off place.

According to the Daily Mail, West Brom have made enquiries to sign the former England Under-21 international on a permanent basis and United are willing to sanction the deal for a fee in the region of £4m. However, it remains to be seen if the player, who will move up a division, is ready to sacrifice regular playing time for potentially limited game time owing to the presence of Ben Foster, who is the number one stopper at the Hawthorns.

However, the Express reports that the deal for the goalkeeper's transfer has already been agreed between the Red Devils and the Baggies. United are expected to exercise the recall option in Johnstone's season-long loan contract and then sanction his permanent sale to West Brom.

Villa manager Steve Bruce is likely to be disappointed as he had confirmed the Championship club's interest in signing his current first choice goalkeeper on a permanent basis following his loan spell.

"Sam's got another year with Man United on his contract but we will do everything in our power (to keep him)," he was quoted as saying by the Express & Star.

"He's going to find it difficult at United to break through because of what they've got. I always appreciate when I ring up Jose and he gives me him. I am always thankful, so I will try my best. We will do what we can."