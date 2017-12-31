Manchester United have reportedly "marked an interest" in signing Lucas Moura in the January transfer window and have made an approach to sign the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

According to French publication Le 10 Sport, the Red Devils have made contact with the Ligue 1 giants over the possibility of signing the 25-year-old Brazilian, with United manager Jose Mourinho identifying the former Sao Paulo man as a transfer target for the Red Devils.

Moura already has an offer from the Chinese Super League as Hebei China Fortune are looking to add the player to their squad at the start of the year. His former PSG teammate Ezequiel Lavezzi is already with the Chinese club, which has ex-Real Madrid and Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini at the helm. However, the Brazil international is not looking to make a move away from Europe.

It is believed that the 20-time English champions are set to swoop in for the winger and that Mourinho's side have already taken the first step in their efforts to bring Moura to United. Their interest in signing the player has also been communicated to PSG.

However, despite making their interest known, United are yet to make a formal offer for Moura.

According to reports, the French club are open to the idea of allowing Moura to leave Parc des Princes if the potential suitor can meet their asking price. But Le 10 Sport has not mentioned the fee that PSG are looking for from clubs for the attacker.

It is in the player's best interests to leave his current employers in January. He has not been included in the squad by Unai Emery for any of the Champions League fixtures this season and is yet to start in Ligue 1. Moura does have two starts to his name in cup competitions in France.

The arrival of Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record fee and Kylian Mbappe on loan from AS Monaco has seen Moura drop further down the pecking order. He is also behind Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler at PSG.