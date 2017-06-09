Manchester United are set for a transfer battle with AC Milan in signing Torino star Andrea Belotti in the summer.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for Torino, scoring 26 goals and registering seven assists in 35 league matches. According to the Italian publication Tuttosport, the Red Devils and the Serie A outfit are looking at the option of signing the striker.

Belotti has a release clause of €100m ($87.8m, $112.5m) for the clubs outside Italy. This hefty fee is not applicable for Milan and they are likely to land the player for a lower fee than non-Italian clubs.

The Red Devils have urged Jose Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes to be the mediator and negotiate on their behalf. The super agent will meet Torino president Urbano Cairo in Milan and continue talks, while representing the Premier League club.

United have already placed a €60m ($52.7m, $67.2m) bid with Torino in securing the services of Belotti. Cairo is unwilling to reduce the release clause for clubs from abroad and is urging the Old Trafford club to meet his release clause.

Milan, on the other hand, have already offered a fee of €50m ($43.9m, $56m) and will include M'Baye Niang and Juraj Kucka as part of the deal for the Italian international. This was discussed following Milan's general manager Marco Fassone's meeting with the Torino president.

It should be seen whether United's weapon, Mendes, will be able to help the Red Devils beat Milan in signing Belotti. The Torino frontman is not the first choice striker target for Mourinho in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is the Portuguese tactician's primary attacker target. According to Sky Sports, United remain confident in signing the Spain international who scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Champions League and La Liga winners last season.