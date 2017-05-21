Manchester United will look to end a disappointing league season on a high by beating Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on 21 May.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm BST. The game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK.

Overview

Manchester United held Southampton to a goalless draw at St Mary's on 17 May, extending their winless run to four games in all competitions. Jose Mourinho is expected to rest several of his first-team players ahead of United's Europa League final showdown with Ajax on 24 May.

Marouane Fellaini (hamstring) is a doubt, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young all remain sidelined through injury.

Crystal Palace ended a three-game losing run in the Premier League by thumping Hull City 4-0 at Selhurst Park on 14 May. The Eagles could climb two spots to finish 11th in the league if they beat Manchester United and results elsewhere go their way.

Yohan Cabaye and Scott Dann are injury doubts for the visitors.

What managers say

Jose Mourinho: "Paul [Pogba] is fine, a strong guy, a strong mentality. He is learning how to live after his father died, but he knows he needs to play on Sunday. He has not played for a long time and needs minutes on the pitch, so he plays against Palace. Marouane is the question. We have sent him for scans, he is feeling not bad, but let's wait. We didn't send for a scan until now because we wanted to wait." [via ESPN]

Sam Allardyce: "We've all been moaning about the fact we're not getting anywhere near the Champions League or we're not getting anyone winning the Europa League. When you look at Jose's fixture list, this will be his 63rd game on Sunday. It's a tremendous effort, but [there has been] no help unfortunately from the Premier League to give him the best chance of winning a trophy that Manchester United haven't won. That would happen abroad. They would change the fixtures for you." [via ESPN]

Form guide

Manchester United (all competitions): DLDLW

(all competitions): DLDLW Last result: Southampton 0-0 Manchester United

Crystal Palace: WLLLW

: WLLLW Last result: Crystal Palace 4-0 Hull City

Team news

Manchester United possible XI: Pereira; Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Darmian, Mitchell; Carrick, McTominay; Mata, Pogba, Dearnley; Martial

Crystal Palace possible XI: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Schlupp; McArthur, Milivojevic, Puncheon; Zaha, Benteke, Van Aanholt