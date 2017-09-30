Team news ahead of our five 3pm kick-offs on the way, but how might both sides line-up in our main game; Manchester United vs Crystal Palace?

Michael Carrick is the latest addition to the Manchester United treatment table, joining the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the sidelines. Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia, Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial are all doubtful

Christian Benteke starts his six-week absence due to injury, while Wilfried Zaha, James Tomkins and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all missing. Timothy Fosu-Mensah is ineligible.