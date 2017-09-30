- Crystal Palace looking to end record-breaking run of six defeats without scoring at the start of the season.
- Manchester United have never lost to Crystal Palace in 16 previous meetings.
- Four other games at 3pm in final round of Premier League games before October's international break.
- LIVE: Huddersfield vs Tottenham
- 5:30pm BST: Chelsea vs Manchester City
Team news ahead of our five 3pm kick-offs on the way, but how might both sides line-up in our main game; Manchester United vs Crystal Palace?
Michael Carrick is the latest addition to the Manchester United treatment table, joining the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the sidelines. Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia, Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial are all doubtful
Christian Benteke starts his six-week absence due to injury, while Wilfried Zaha, James Tomkins and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all missing. Timothy Fosu-Mensah is ineligible.
Roy Hodgson has suggested that Crystal Palace should be braced for more pain after a run of six games without a point or a goal in the Premier League - the first side to go on such a run in English football history, and Old Trafford could be the scene where their trouble only mount.
Manchester United remain unbeaten this season and with only goal difference separating them from Manchester City at the top, Jose Mourinho will be delighted by their start. The 20-time English league champions have even added swashbuckling attacking play to their wins which has seen them take 16 points from a possible 18 this term.
All the build-up and team news ahead of United vs Palace and four other games in the Premier League on the way ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.