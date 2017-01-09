Manchester United take on Hull City in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final clash at Old Trafford on 10 January (Tuesday).

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

United sealed a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup following their comfortable 4-0 win over Reading. Wayne Rooney wasted no time in opening the scoring for the Red Devils as their captain netted his record 249th goal for the club.

The England international is now level with Sir Bobby Charlton for the most number of goals scored for United. He will become the club's leading goalscorer by adding one more goal to his overall tally.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford started against Reading and the latter was fielded as the central striker, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic rested for the clash. The duo were on the scoresheet with Rashford adding a brace to his name.

Jose Mourinho will welcome several of his key players for the clash against the Tigers. The first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final tie will be played at Old Trafford, while the return leg will be played at KCOM Stadium later in January.

Hull enter this fixture after registering a 2-0 victory over Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup. They allowed their manager Mike Phelan to leave the club and replaced him with Marco Silva.

Under the guidance of their new manager, they have already knocked Premier League side Swansea out of the FA Cup. Silva and Hull have a chance to dent United's chances of making it to the final of the EFL Cup, if they can manage to get a better aggregate score over two legs.

What managers say

Jose Mourinho: "Today I played with fresh players, I don't want to put things in first team or second, first choice or second choice. In the next match against Hull I'm going to play again with fresh players so it's easy to know our team - it's Zlatan, it's Pogba, it's Herrera, it's Valencia, the guys who didn't play today," the Daily Mail reported Mourinho as saying.

Marco Silva: "I'm not The Special One. I'm Marco Silva. I have one goal at this moment in time - to see this club remain in the Premier League. This is a different challenge for me. The Premier League is the best league in the world, so it's a big challenge. I will try to do my job to the best of my ability. I will give my all to this club to improve our situation. I believe. It's not easy to change everything and to pass all my ideas on to the players with two days. But I am happy with my work so far. We'll try and improve some things for Saturday's game. My only focus now is on Saturday," Silva told Goal.com.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Manchester United: 1/5

Draw: 13/2

Hull City: 18

Team News

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Herrera, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Rooney, Martial, Ibrahimovic.

Hull City

Possible XI: Jakupovic; Meyler, Livermore, Dawson, Robertson; Henriksen, Huddlestone, Mason, Clucas; Snodgrass, Diomande.