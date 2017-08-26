Live Close Manchester United 0-0 Leicester City Manchester United hoping to maintain perfect start to Premier League season.

Leicester City hoping to avenge 4-1 defeat suffered at Old Trafford last year.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Maguire, Simpson, Morgan, Fuchs, Wilfred Ndidi, James, Mahrez, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.

Now 17:55 Martial has looked lively so far. Will he continue his good form today?

Now 17:55 Mahrez tries to get in behind United but failed to get past Jones. The ball fell nicely for Okazaki, who tested De Gea with a low drive. At the other end, a brilliant effort from Pogba troubles Schmeichel but flashes just wide of the Leicester post. Entertaining match so far.

4 min 17:51 United really pressing for the opener. Some more impressive link-up play leads to Blind whipping in a delicious ball, but Pogba's effort goes just wide of the post. Immediately after, Lukaku links up with Mata who nutmegs Maguire and forces Schmeichel to make a spellbinding save. Still 0-0, but United should really be in front.

5 min 17:49 Pogba is dispossessed and allows Vardy to bare down on goal, but Bailly just about marshals the England international away from danger. United surge up the other end and eventually have the ball in the net, but it's disallowed for offside. Lukaku turned and unleashed a shot that stung Schmeichel's palms. Mata applied the finish, but the linesman's flag was up.

9 min 17:46 United really trying got exploit the right channel in the early stages. The ball is worked to Valencia, and his cross is just about dealt with by Simpson who manages to direct it back to Schmeichel.

10 min 17:45 Mkihtaryan tries to feed Lukaku but Maguire cuts out the pass. United come again through Valencia and Pogba, but the pair construe to kick the ball into touch. Poor.

12 min 17:43 A rather intermittent passage of play ends as United attempt to establish their rhythm. Pogba, Mata and Valencia link up well down the right but their work does not bear fruit. At the other end, a long ball up to Vardy almost causes confusion but De Gea manages to quell any danger.

19 min 17:36 Lukaku tries to pick out Martial but Mahrez managed to intercept in the nick of time. A poor pass from the Belgian, who could have set Martial away there.

20 min 17:35 Leicester try and create an attack of their own but Matty James' curled effort does not trouble De Gea at all. Four minutes gone, still 0-0.

21 min 17:33 Manchester United have started like a house on fire. Martial darts across the pitch and lays the ball to Blind, who fizzes the ball across the face of goal. Valencia picks up the cross from the right, bu Leicester receive respite as Lukaku was adjudged to have fouled Schmeichel.

23 min 17:31 Juan Mata gets us under way at Old Trafford and immediately United set the pace. Mkhitaryan breaks through into the box but his shot was blocked by Fuchs. Bright from the hosts.

29 min 17:26 Just a few minutes to go until the start of play. Both teams waiting to emerge from the tunnel.

38 min 17:17 Craig Shakespeare's pre-match thoughts: "I think we have to look at this as an exciting challenge, it's one to look forward to. "I think you have to respect the opposition, they're very powerful but we have to understand our strengths and remember what we're good at. "You come against world-class players every week in the Premier League."

43 min 17:12 Jose Mourinho's pre-match thoughts: "We have to try and win but I repeat, last season we had nine points in three matches but it meant nothing as we finished sixth. "We won the first two matches and played well so we have to keep that level. We have to try to win. "When the game is in your hands and the players are playing well, I shouldn't control the emotion, I should let the guys run and express themselves. "In some other matches you cannot do that. I know that Leicester is the best team we have faced in the beginning of the season, they will give us a difficult match, let's see if we can win again."

47 min 17:08 Midfield maestro Juan Mata has given his two cents on United's attack. "I think we're playing with confidence, but now we have pace in the team, we have good attacking players and like to play offensive payers. On Lukaku and Ibrahimovic, Mata said: "They're both great, they know how to score. Lukaku has different movement than Zlatan, who comes deep and joins in with the midfield. Lukaku goes in behind, they complement each other well.

50 min 17:05 Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United have their arrogance back and says other teams are intimidated by their physical presence. Old Trafford is certainly the land of the giants, and they are playing with a certain swagger. Will they carry that on today?