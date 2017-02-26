What is today's team news, I hear you cry? We will provide details of the official lineups just as soon as they are released, but first let's reveal who likely won't be playing any part in this final.

Henrik Mkhitaryan is definitely out for United, with the rejuvenated Armenian playmaker having limped out of Wednesday night's 1-0 Europa League last-32 second-leg victory over Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard with a hamstring injury.

However, Michael Carrick has been passed fit after being substituted with a calf problem and captain Wayne Rooney could start following his own muscle issue and confirmation that he would not be seeking a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League after all.

Phil Jones (foot) remains doubtful having not kicked a ball in anger since 1 February, although Juan Mata is available for selection after returning from Spain. The 28-year-old had briefly returned home for the funeral of his maternal grandfather.