16.30 GMT - Manchester United vs Southampton
- Premier League rivals lock horns in the 2016-17 EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium
- Jose Mourinho hoping to claim his first piece of proper silverware since succeeding Louis van Gaal as Manchester United manager last summer
- Only Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough (4) have won this competition more times than the Portuguese, who has never lost an English cup final
- Southampton have not won a major trophy since defeating the Red Devils in the 1976 FA Cup final
- The Saints will run out at Wembley for the first time since their 2010 Johnstone's Paint Trophy rout of Carlisle United
- Four-time winners United are making their ninth League Cup final appearance
- Southampton have progressed through to this stage for the first time since losing the 1979 final to Nottingham Forest
What is today's team news, I hear you cry? We will provide details of the official lineups just as soon as they are released, but first let's reveal who likely won't be playing any part in this final.
Henrik Mkhitaryan is definitely out for United, with the rejuvenated Armenian playmaker having limped out of Wednesday night's 1-0 Europa League last-32 second-leg victory over Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard with a hamstring injury.
However, Michael Carrick has been passed fit after being substituted with a calf problem and captain Wayne Rooney could start following his own muscle issue and confirmation that he would not be seeking a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League after all.
Phil Jones (foot) remains doubtful having not kicked a ball in anger since 1 February, although Juan Mata is available for selection after returning from Spain. The 28-year-old had briefly returned home for the funeral of his maternal grandfather.
Good afternoon and a very warm welcome indeed to IBTimes UK's live coverage of the 2016-17 EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium as Jose Mourinho looks to claim his first piece of major silverware since succeeding the much-maligned Louis van Gaal as Manchester United boss last summer.
Hoping to spoil the self-proclaimed 'Special One's' chances of equalling British managerial luminaries Brian Clough and Sir Alex Ferguson as a four-time winner of this competition and end his 100% record in English domestic cup finals is Southampton.
The Saints, who return to Wembley for the first time since their 2010 Johnstone's Paint Trophy defeat of Carlisle United, have only reached one previous League Cup final to United's eight, going down 3-2 to Clough's Nottingham Forest back in 1979. Their only reputable cup triumph came under Lawrie McMenemy three years earlier, when Bobby Stokes ' late goal secured a famous 1-0 victory over United in that year's FA Cup showpiece.
Can Claude Puel's side produce an upset today to stop the Red Devils from claiming their fifth League Cup crown? Stay with us throughout the afternoon to find out.