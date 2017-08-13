Live Marcus Rashford given the nod over Anthony Martial in attack as Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic make their Premier League debuts.

Antonio Valencia wears the captain's armband with Michael Carrick left out and Ander Herrera starting on the bench.

Phil Jones and Eric Bailly replace Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof after serving European bans against Real Madrid.

Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez feature for the first time in the league for West Ham.

Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Cheikhou Kouyate), Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho all remain sidelined for now.

1 min 16:47 De Gea denies West Ham on the stroke of half-time! Ayes feeds the ball into Hernandez who lays it off to Ayew right on the edge of the box. He hammers it towards goal but it is straight at the United goalkeeper who stays strong to bat it away.

6 min 16:43 Bailly picks up the first yellow of the match, sticking out a leg to halt Hernandez after the Hammers striker had turned past him.

8 min 16:40 If Antonio Conte is watching this, it won't be pleasant viewing for him. Nemanja Matic is looking fantastic out there, effortlessly winning the ball back before waltzing past three challenges with some incredibly slick footwork to gain a good 30 yards for his side.

13 min 16:36 Dream start for Lukaku! Obiang gifts possession in midfield allowing Rashford to gallop forward menacingly. He has Mata peeling off to his left but he instead picks out Lukaku's clever run through the middle with a sublime ball and the Belgian makes no mistake, smashing a precise effort in off the inside of the post. Credit to Matic too; his interception freed Rashford to race forward and create the goal.

18 min 16:31 West Ham finally break out of their own half through Masuaku who wins a free kick for his side when his trailing leg is caught by Pogba. The delivery however is an absolute waste of time however and it is cleared by he first defender.

20 min 16:28 Another chance passes United by. Mata again sneaks into the box, picked out brilliantly by a chipped pass by Pogba. He should probably take the shot on but instead looks for Lukaku again, failing to find him as Masuaku clears.

22 min 16:27 Rashford tries to twist and turn his way past a gaggle of West Ham players inside the box but doesn't get his shot away quick enough and settles for a corner. It comes to nothing however and United will try again.

25 min 16:24 Arnautovic briefly springs clear but the whistle had blown long before he thumped an effort against the post.

28 min 16:21 United just can't scramble it home! Mata initially forces a decent save out of Hart from a tight angle but the the Spaniard reacts quickest and forces the loose ball back across goal where Lukaku is lurking. Under pressure from two West Ham defenders, he can't force is goalbound and they can clear with some half hearted appeals for a penalty ignored.

33 min 16:15 Mata slips past his man with the cheekiest of nutmegs, cutting the ball inside to Rashford who is bundled over by Reid on the edge of the box but no free kick is given. West Ham aimlessly punt the ball clear and United coming again, with Mkhitaryan winning another corner.

35 min 16:13 It's complete dominance from United so far, even if that first clear cut chance still hasn't presented itself.

36 min 16:12 United are turning the screw a bit now. Lukaku does brilliantly to knock down a cross from Valencia but Mata opted not to gamble and run into the box for it. West Ham fail to clear their lines, allowing Mkhitaryan to pick up the loose ball in the box. Room opens up to shoot but he rushes it and fired wide.

40 min 16:09 Bailly brilliantly flicks on the resulting corner but Pogba doesn't react quickly enough to him and the ball sails past him with West Ham able to clear.

41 min 16:08 Old Trafford gets its fist glimpse of Lukaku in full flight as he wins the ball just on the edge of his own half, barging past one before bursting past Masuaku down the left. The West Ham does well to keep up with him but the Belgian striker wins a corner for his side.

43 min 16:05 Valencia is too busy arguing with the referee over a decision that went against him to notice he is miles out of position with West Ham advancing down his side of the pitch. The ball is cut infield towards Fernandes but he can't get his shot away in time and United clear.

46 min 16:03 Hernandez tries to turn Phil Jones just inside the centre circle and picks up a painful one for his trouble. West Ham free kick and their shiny new striker is able to run it off.

54 min 15:55 Almost ready for kick-off at Old Trafford where Javier Hernandez is pretty much guaranteed a warm welcome from everyone in attendance.