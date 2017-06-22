Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to complete the signing of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan before the Red Devils fly to the United States for the pre-season tour in July.

The Croatian international has been a target for the 20-time English champions as they look to bolster the squad for the new season. According to the Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, United have already tabled a €40m (£35.3m, $44.2m) bid for the winger.

However, Inter have rejected the Premier League giants' offer for Perisic, despite the player already agreeing personal terms with the Old Trafford club. They are looking for a fee of around €50m (£44.1m, $55.8m) to sanction the sale of the 28-year-old in the summer transfer window.

United are unwilling to meet the Serie A outfit's demands and are aware of their willingness to sell their players to raise funds. Inter needs to raise €30m (£26.4m, $33.5m) before 30 June in order to comply with Financial Fair Player regulations.

The situation could force them to allow Perisic join for a lower fee and the attacker could complete his switch to Old Trafford before the end of this month. He scored 11 goals and registered eight assists in 36 Serie A appearances for Inter last season.

Perisic is keen on making a switch to England's top flight club competition and is already planning for life as a United player. The two clubs are yet to agree a fee for the former Wolfsburg man and Inter could be forced to sanction his sale to raise funds to meet Financial Fair Play rules.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Brozovic, Stevan Jovetic and Ever Banega's services are no longer required at San Siro. The Nerazzurri are hoping to raise around €30m by selling the trio before the end of this month.

Mourinho is also looking at the option of signing Brozovic in this summer and United are not the only club interested in the 24-year-old Croatian international. Everton are also in the race for the midfielder and the Merseyside club have seen their €18m (£15.8m, $20.1m) bid rejected for the star player.