Jose Mourinho refused to rule out making additions to his Manchester United squad during the January transfer window after admitting they are in trouble owing to the lengthening injury list.

The Red Devils are missing five first-team players through injury, while Ashley Young will miss the next two games through a suspension after being charged with violent conduct.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have made funds available to the manager to strengthen his squad going into the second-half of the campaign, as they look to try and close the gap with runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The report claims that United are targeting three signings during the ongoing transfer market with two full-backs and an attacking midfielder on top of their list. The club is said to have informed agents about their needs and will hope to complete the deals in the coming weeks.

Mourinho is said to be keen on signing a new left-back and a right-back during the current window, more so the former as Luke Shaw has not lived up to expectations since returning to full fitness. The 22-year-old has found favour again after starting the last four games, but it is believed that the manager is keen to bolster his options.

In the right-back position, stand-in skipper Antonio Valencia has impressed, but the Ecuadorian remains the manager's only strong option. Mourinho is said to be keen on bringing in another player to provide competition, while current back-up Matteo Darmian has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this month.

Danny Rose remains Mourinho's preferred target to replace Shaw at left-back, but recent reports suggested that the Manchester club's hierarchy remains unwilling to sanction a move for the £50m ($67.5m) rated defender. According to the Sun, the Portuguese coach is desperate to bring the England international to Old Trafford and is said to be urging the club to sanction the move.

The 27-year-old Tottenham Hotspur star is currently sidelined with a knee injury, but that is reportedly unlikely to dissuade United from making a move. Spurs are unlikely to allow him to leave midway through the campaign, but the report claims they could sanction it if United meet their valuation and they can find a replacement.

Another defender on United's radar is said to be former Red Devil Jonny Evans, who has impressed leaving the 20-time English champions to join West Bromwich Albion. The Northern Ireland international has been linked with a move since last summer with Manchester City and Arsenal also keen on the centre-back.

The Mirror reports that United will be Evans' preferred destination if he were to leave the Hawthorns and the Red Devils are said to be planning a £20m move to beat City to his signing. The Gunners are also monitoring the situation, but his preference to move back to the north will hinder their chances of signing him.