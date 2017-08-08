Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale does not seem to be a "Jose Mourinho type of player" and may not fit Manchester United's current style of play, according to former Red Devils defender Paul Parker.

Mourinho suggested that the Red Devils would be interested in pursuing a deal for Bale should Madrid decide to sell him, but a move for the esteemed Wales international is rather unlikely at present.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane attempted to play down speculation surrounding Bale caused by his United counterpart's comments, but the former Tottenham star may well be seeking pastures new if the Frenchman decides to bring Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On the surface, a deal for Bale would make total sense for United due to his obvious qualities and commercial value, but Parker, who plied his trade at Old Trafford between 1991 and 1996, does not think a potential switch would be completely beneficial and says Mourinho would have to adjust his whole system in order to accommodate the former Southampton starlet, who earns £18.2m-a-year (€20m, $23.7m) at Madrid, according to the Guardian.

"You have to wonder where Gareth Bale would play," Parker said, speaking exclusively to 888sport "There is a lot of talk about getting him because everyone now has to go out and get an expensive player. But you have to look at where you can fit him in to get the best out of him. Gareth likes to play through the middle: he doesn't like that wide role he had at Tottenham and prefers to step inside. So you'd have to adjust the team.

"I look at Bale and wonder if he's a Jose Mourinho type of player because he likes a lot of touches, he wants to run with the ball. At Real Madrid he doesn't track back so that's something else he'd have to add to his game. Does he really want to play for Manchester United and have to track back because he hasn't now for three or four seasons so long as he delivers going the other way.

"It's all very well talking about these players but sometimes you have to ask yourself does the player suit the formation and does he even want to play there?"

Parker may harbour concerns over Bale's suitability, but former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp thinks United would be certainties for Premier League glory if they did manage to sign the Real attacker, who he believes is "made" for England's top-flight.

"If it did (happen) I think you should just give Manchester United the trophy now," Redknapp told Sky Sports News. "It won't be to do with anyone else because Gareth Bale is that good. He would rip the Premier League apart if he came here."

"I think the way that he plays - in that team - he would be sensational. There are only a few players that can do what he can. He is sensational. He is made for the Premier League."