Manchester United are worried they may not be able to offload Memphis Depay in the January transfer window. The Holland international is way down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is currently attracting interest from Lyon.

The Ligue 1 side have made two bids for Depay but The Daily Mail claims that the offers do not meet United's £20m valuation. Roma and Everton were also believed to be interested in the former PSV Eindhoven starlet, but both clubs are yet to make any offers.

Everton signed another Manchester United outcast in the form of Morgan Schneiderlin last week and Ronald Koeman indicated his desire to bring his compatriot to Goodison Park a couple of months ago. The Blues look set to lose Gerard Deulofeu to AC Milan this month but did sign young forward Ademola Lookman earlier in the window.

Depay has made just four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and has only started one match under Jose Mourinho; the EFL Cup third round victory over Northampton Town. The versatile forward is currently behind the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata for a starting spot at Old Trafford and has not featured for the Red Devils since November.

The 22-year-old was signed by United for a fee believed to be in the region of £30m and played 49 times in all competitions under Louis van Gaal last season, but he struggled for form and did not feature in his side's FA Cup final win over Crystal Palace in May.

Mourinho recently confirmed that he would let Depay leave for the right price but said United have not yet received a suitable offer for the winger. The former Real Madrid boss also said Depay would not be considered for selection while his future remains uncertain.