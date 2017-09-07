Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has aimed a fresh jibe at his Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger and stressed that he brings long-term success.

The Portuguese tactician has won silverware at FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. However, the 54-year-old has not stayed more than three years in a single spell at any of these clubs.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have won three FA Cups in the last four years. However, the north London club's manager Wenger has come in for severe criticism from a large section of the Gunners' fans for helping the club to win the title since 2004.

Mourinho's decision not to stay at a club for more than three years in a single spell has seen him being labelled a short-term manager. However, the Red Devils boss pointed to the success his former clubs have achieved since his departure and admitted that he is targeting a long stay in England.

"If people say that because I win and leave, I have to accept that because in a certain period of my career I did that," Mourinho told the Times.

"When I win the Champions League, at Porto, at Inter, I disappear. I left Real Madrid when the club wanted me to stay. The only place I was sacked was Chelsea, but always after winning the title.

"If people say that because I move from club to club, they're right, but I don't think I am [short-termist]. I prepare clubs for success. I think I prepare clubs in a way where, when I leave, the new manager arrives at a top club. And that is not short-term even if you leave.

"If you're in a club one or two years — or any job — if you leave a structure to be even more successful without you than with you, that's not short-term. That's long-term. That's long-term."

"Short-term can be the guy that is at one club 10 to 20 years and when you leave the club, it's ready for failure."

"In the past I always wanted to coach in different places. When I came to Chelsea in 2004 I never thought to stay for 20 years. Never.

"When I went to Italy I always had in mind I had to go to Spain. If in this moment now you ask me can I go to France or to Germany, I say, 'Why not? Why not?' But I'm in a different moment in my career now.

"I always had Spain and Italy [as places where he hoped to manage], but England is my passion and at this moment I can say I would like to stay many years."