A manhunt is underway in the West Midlands after a runaway driver left a new mother fighting for her life when she was struck down crossing the road with her four-day-old baby.

West Midlands Police have made an appeal for information after the 28-year-old woman was hit by a car on the A34 Walsall Road, Great Barr, near to Beeches Road, at 6pm on Saturday (23 September).

The woman remains in hospital in a critical condition while the newborn was checked over by doctors and kept in a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Now the force want to speak to the driver of a Mazda MPS Aero Sports who they believe ploughed into the woman before fleeing the scene on foot.

The driver of the car remains at large, police said, having made off in the direction of Dyas Avenue.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes of West Midlands Police said in a statement released on Sunday: "This investigation is in its early stages and we are trying to establish exactly what happened.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoken to police to make contact. The vehicle involved was a blue Mazda MPS Aero Sports registration number DV07 MWN".

The newborn baby has now been discharged from a nearby hospital and officers have urged the driver to hand themselves in.

The statement continued: "I would also appeal directly to the driver to do the right thing - come forward and speak to us now."

In 2012, on the very same stretch of road, speeding driver Amirul Islam killed Sarah Child. Since the tragedy her mother has campaigned for a review of the road's 40mph speed limit.