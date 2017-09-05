A manhunt is underway after a double shooting in broad daylight left one man fighting for life and another with possible life-changing injuries.

The two men were gunned down in Moore Walk, Forest Gate, east London, at about 3.10pm on Monday (4 September).

Officers attended the scene, in the London borough of Newham, and found two men with gunshot injuries with both men taken to a nearby hospital.

London's Metropolitan Police (MET) said one of the men was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting whilst another man has possible life changing injuries.

The constabulary said that no one has yet been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Chief Superintendent Ade Adelekan said it was part of a wider problem for the borough and that extra officers will be using stop and searches.

"Sadly today two young men have been shot on our streets, one of whom remains critically ill in hospital," Adelekan said in a statement.

"We are only too well aware that this incident comes after a number of shootings and firearms discharges that are blighting our communities and seriously injuring our young men.

He continued: "Tonight there will be extra officers on duty throughout our borough, and due to my serious concerns that others may retaliate in response to today's incident I will be authorising my officers to use stop and search throughout the borough under Section 60.

"Proactive work will continue with our borough teams and specialist units such as Trident Area and Crime Command to investigate and catch the people responsible for these offences.

"Violence has no place on our streets, and we have already made four arrests in connection with recent firearms offences."

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics treated both gunshots victims at the scene before they were taken to hospital.