Real Madrid have been handed a double injury boost ahead of the upcoming clashes with Getafe and Paris Saint Germain with both Marcelo and long-term absentee Jesus Vallejo returning to training on Thursday (1 March).

This Saturday's [3 March] La Liga clash with their Madrid neighbours may come too soon for the two defenders but they should be available when Los Blancos travel to Paris on Tuesday (6 March) for the second leg of the Champions League last-16.

However, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos fitness for the European decider remains uncertain with the duo still working on their respective recoveries when the rest of available teammates begun preparations for the visit of Getafe.

"Real Madrid have just finished their first training session in preparation for the Getafe game, which will take place this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu (8:45pm CET). The big news of the day was Marcelo and Vallejo returning to the fold. The Whites squad, along with Castilla stars Óscar, Feuillassier and Tejero, carried out rondo-style drills, matches on reduced size pitches and fine-tuned their crossing and shooting," the La Liga giants informed in the club website.

"The players that started in Tuesday's game against Espanyol ran out on the pitch before taking to the indoor facilities. Kroos and Modric continued their respective recovery processes."

Marcelo has missed Real's last three games after suffering a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of the right leg during the the 5-3 win over Real Betis on 18 February.

Meanwhile, Vallejo has been out of action since being forced off in the opening minutes of the Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg victory over Leganes on 18 January due to another muscle blow.

Marcelo's availability to face PSG would be a boost for Zidane after the Brazilian played a crucial role in the first-leg, scoring Los Blancos' third goal to give them a 3-1 advantage ahead of the return fixture.

Zidane will be hoping that Modric and Kroos can also recover from their respective muscle injuries in time for the game with the duo regular starters for Real when they are fit.

Germany international Kroos has been on the sidelines since being diagnosed with "a sprain to the exterior lateral ligament in the left knee" following the win over PSG in the first leg played at the Santiago Bernabeu on 14 February.

Meanwhile, Modric joined him on the treatment room days later with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of the right leg.