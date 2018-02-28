Gareth Bale is content with life at Real Madrid amid rumours linking him with a move away from Spain and speculation suggesting Manchester United remain interested in the Wales winger, according to his national team coach Ryan Giggs.

The 28-year-old is approaching the end of his fifth season in Spain but reports this month have indicated that his spell at the Bernabeu could come to an end in the coming months.

Marca understand Real have made the decision to sell Bale in the summer transfer window with the winger having fallen out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane.

But speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards, Wales boss Giggs said, according to Sky Sports: "His future doesn't concern me, he's at a brilliant club.

"When you're at a top club, as I know, you're constantly under scrutiny. I went to see him and he was happy. He wasn't happy he didn't start, but the next few games he started.

"He's fit and looking really good. He made an impact when he came on against PSG. Everyone in Wales knows how important Gareth is. A fit and well Gareth Bale makes such a difference."

Reports that Bale will be sold when the transfer window re-opens came following by a poll of Real fans in Spanish publication AS in which 73% of those who responded agreed with the move, amid the ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton's wideman's injury problems and dramatic loss of form in recent months.

He has made just 25 appearances in all competitions this term and started 12 of Real's 26 La Liga fixtures. He played 81 minutes for the Spanish giants in his second consecutive top flight start on Tuesday (27 February) but was powerless to prevent a 1-0 defeat to Levante.

Spanish publication Don Balon (via the Manchester Evening News), understood in January that Giggs' former club United had made contact with Bale's agent over a possible move to Old Trafford.

However, while representative Jonathan Barnett has quashed such speculation, manager Jose Mourinho has since ruled out signing another attacking player in the summer after securing the services of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Meanwhile, with Wales having failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, Giggs is beginning preparations for the start of his tenure at the China Cup during the upcoming international break.

Wales face the host nation in their opening game, with Uruguay or the Czech Republic awaiting in the final or the third place play-off.

The Daily Mail understand Wales are being offered £1m to appear in the March event but only if Bale and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey both feature.

And Giggs is confident Bale will make himself available despite it coming at a key period in the campaign.

"It's a difficult time of the season, I recognise that with players in the Champions League, players going for trophies and players trying to fight relegation," he added. "But I've had good feedback from the senior players.

"We're constantly monitoring the lads carrying knocks and we won't take any chances, but ideally I want everyone I pick to come.

"[Bale] was really positive about the first trip. All the lads love playing for their country and we're excited. It's a new competition.

"One thing that has come across is the huge spirit within the team. That showed in the Euros. They're not just team-mates. A lot of them are really good friends.

"I want to carry that on because no team is successful without that spirit, together with a fresh voice and new ideas. I'm excited."