Marcus Rashford believes England can win the World Cup next summer and finally leave the tag of perennial underachievers behind them.

Gareth Southgate's men will book a ticket to Russia if they secure at least a point from their remaining two games in Group F, against Slovenia and Lithuania. With England currently five points clear at the top of the group, the Three Lions are odds-on favourites to reach the final stage of a World Cup for the fifth time in a row.

Despite their positive impressive record during the qualifying stage, however, England have only got reached the semi-final of a major international tournament three times in the 51 years since they won their maiden World Cup on home turf.

However, Rashford is confident England can spring a surprise next summer, despite being currently ranked 15th in the world by FIFA.

"We are doing our best to go there with a real plan and intensity to try and win the tournament," he told Sky Sports. "We are realistic, even with how we are playing against these teams in the qualifiers.

"But then we have to build our own plan once we get to the World Cup to try and win it."

England host Slovenia, the only side along with Scotland to have taken a point off them in the qualifying campaign so far, on Thursday (5 October), before travelling to Vilnius on Sunday (8 October) to take on Lithuania in their final game of the group.

Earlier this week, 1966 World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton met the England squad at St George's Park and Rashford said the current crop of players can draw inspiration from the former Manchester United striker.

"[Sir Bobby Charlton is] someone who has won it before. Well, that's the biggest inspiration we can have as players," he said.

"What he says to us and the information he gives us and the memories, these are things no-one else can give to us.

"We've had him at United for years, but just having little conversations with him and seeing him around the place, it can give us all a big boost."

The 19-year-old has started the season on the front foot, scoring five goals in 11 games in all competitions and scored the winner as England beat Slovakia 2-1 at Wembley last month.