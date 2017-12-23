I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague Jordan Feldstein. Jordan was a masterful manager, fierce supporter of talent and an incredibly loyal man. My sincerest condolences to his family. #RIPJordanFeldstein from you LN/RN family pic.twitter.com/2GoHTP1zXs — Michael Rapino (@rapino99) December 23, 2017

Music executive Jordan Feldstein has died suddenly at the age of 40.

Feldstein who managed Maroon 5 and was the older brother of actor Jonah Hill, died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

A spokeswoman for the band confirmed that he had died after experiencing shortness of breath. He had called 911 but had gone into cardiac arrest by the time paramedics arrived. He died shortly after.

"Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter," read a statement from the family.

The founder and chief executive of Career Artist Management Feldstein managed several bands including Miguel, The B-52s, Elle King and Rick Springfield. A childhood friend of Adam Levine he had managed Maroon 5 for 15 years since the beginning of the band's music career.

Following the shocking news of his death music industry executives and artists shared their sadness at his sudden loss.

Tidal Vice President of Culture & Content Tony Gervino tweeted: 'Awful news. Jordan Feldstein was fiercely protective of his artists and their art and always delivered good or bad news personally. A mensch. RIP.'

Variety executive editor Shirley Halperin wrote: 'Sad news this morning... Thoughts go out to @maroon5 and the CAM family.'