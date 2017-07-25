A married sex therapist raped a 14-year-old boy at a leisure centre whilst the child waited for a lift home from his mother, a court has heard.

Nicholas Gully, a Harley Street psychotherapist specialising in sex and love addiction, allegedly targeted the 14-year-old boy at the King Alfred Leisure Centre in Hove, East Sussex.

The 47-year-old is accused of following the boy into public toilets and raping him in a cubicle during a 10 minute assault with the court hearing that the child was too scared to cry out and fight back.

Gully, from Rottingdean in Brighton, denies rape and two counts of sexual assault, at Hove Crown Court, after an incident at the gym on 29 January this year.

Gully, who heads the Brunswick Clinic, has held senior positions at world renowned institutions such as the Priory Hospital in London and worked for more than 27 years as a specialist in sex and love addiction.

The married father-of-two allegedly spotted the child whilst on his phone nearby with the alleged victim saying that Gully attempting to make eye contact with him.

The court heard how Gully was then overheard saying there was a "sexy boy" nearby before the boy went into the toilets.

The alleged victim, who has not been named due to court restrictions, said in a police interview according to the Daily Mail: "He kept on trying to make eye contact with me and then I went into the toilet. I felt a bit uncomfortable.

"I went to the urinal, he had already walked in by this point. There was another man drying his hands. He moved next to me and he reached down and touched my penis. I walked into the middle cubicle and I heard him go into the one next to me. After about 20 seconds, I opened the door and looked around.

"He opened his door and casually walked into mine. He closed the door behind him and took his trousers down and asked me to take my trousers down.

"I was paralysed. I was scared he might have a weapon. He was quite rough. I pushed him away a little bit but he wasn't really phased by that. It felt horrible. I felt really disgusting."

The boy later went home with his mother before confiding in his friends and his aunt and calling police.

Opening the case prosecutor Amy Packham said: "This was abuse. The incident did not take place at night it took place in broad daylight."

Gully denies all charges and the trial continues.