Former IRA commander and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness will not seek re-election to the Northern Ireland Assembly so that he can concentrate on recovering from a "very serious illness."

McGuinness, who stood down as deputy first minister after almost 10 years because of controversy over a renewable energy scheme, has a rare heart condition which has left him visibly gaunt in recent weeks> He says he is no longer physically able to carry out his duties.

More follows.