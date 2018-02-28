Comic book legend Stan Lee has revealed he's battling pneumonia, but the 95-year-old reassured his legions of fans that he's getting better. This is the latest of a string of health concerns for the pop culture icon.

Lee recorded a message for TMZ, saying: "Hiya heroes, it's Stan Lee. I haven't been in touch with you lately. I had a little bout of pneumonia I've been fighting but it seems to be getting better.

"I want you to know I've been thinking of you – I always think of the fans – and I hope you're all doing well. I miss you all. I miss your enthusiasm. I miss all the notes and the photos and the emails I used to get, and I still get a lot of them.

"I want you to know I still love you all and I think that Marvel and Spidey and I had the best group of fans that any group in the world ever had and I sure appreciate it."

Lee was rushed from his Los Angeles home to a hospital in late January after reportedly suffering from an irregular heartbeat and shortness of breath. He stayed at the facility for a few days as a precaution.

Lee co-created Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk and Black Panther, in addition to Doctor Strange, Daredevil, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Nick Fury and countless villains including Magneto, Loki, Galactus and Doctor Doom.

Many of the characters were created with fellow comic book legends Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. With Kirby he also created superhero group The Avengers.

Lee has since been an ever-present icon of the industry, notably enjoying cameos in the majority of Marvel's superhero films and television shows.

He most recently appeared in Black Panther and is expected to appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp later this year.