BioWare's upcoming space epic Mass Effect: Andromeda, one of the most anticipated games this year, has officially gone gold. The developer announced the news via Twitter on Friday, less than a month before the game hits shelves in March.

In gaming development, this means the main development has been wrapped up and the game is ready to be sent for disc manufacturing.

The developer has also revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements for Andromeda, the low-end of which do seem to be relatively accessible.

With Andromeda's release just around the corner, the development team has started to release more information and interesting details about the latest instalment in the Mass Effect series in recent weeks.

On Friday, BioWare released a new Andromeda Initiative video focusing on weapons, biotics and the various ways you can take out enemies in the brand new galaxy.

BioWare is also releasing a number of in-depth videos in its new gameplay series ahead of launch, giving players a closer look at different aspects of the upcoming game. The first video in the series focussed on combat and skills while the second, released this week, featured combat profiles and squads.

The developer also revealed that Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer will be lending her voice to Andromeda as well where she will play Dr. Lexi T'Perro, the Asari doctor on board the Tempest.

"In a lot of our internal documentation, our meetings early on, the big theme for the game was 'fulfill the promise of Mass Effect 1,'" lead designer Ian Frazier told PC Gamer. "Take what was good about Mass Effect 1, and what it aspired to be, and go, well, it's been 10 years. What can we do to take that and deliver above and beyond what was even possible back then?"

Here are the official PC system specifications for the upcoming space-faring RPG Mass Effect: Andromeda:

Minimum requirements: OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 660 2GB, AMD Radeon 7850 2GB

Hard Drive: At least 55GB of free space

DirectX: DirectX 11 Recommended requirements: OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1060 3GB, AMD RX 480 4GB

Hard Drive: At least 55GB of free space

DirectX: DirectX 11

Mass Effect: Andromeda is set to release on 21 March in North America and 23 March in Europe for PS4, Xbox One and PC.