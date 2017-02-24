Natalie Dormer, known for her roles in Game of Thrones, The Tudors, Elementary and The Hunger Games, will be lending her voice to BioWare's much-anticipated spacefaring epic Mass Effect Andromeda. The British actress will play Dr Lexi T'Perro, the Asari doctor on board the Tempest, and the first person players will interact with after 600 years of cryosleep in the new galaxy of Andromeda.

T'Perro will play a similar role as Dr Chakwas aboard the Normandy in previous Mass Effect games as a resident medic that players can go to for personal advice or observations on the choices they make in the game.

"There's a sense when you arrive in Andromeda," creative director Mac Walters explains in a video released by the developer on the new character.

"It's almost like being reborn into that galaxy. And so, sort of, waking up and imprinting onto that first person that you see, it was very important that we treat that character in a way that you would find interest in them but also find some compassion as well."

He notes that the medic will also have a rivalry with fellow Asari Peebee and a crush on Krogan crew member Drack.

"She's got some experience and wisdom under her belt and in that way she is able to advise the player," Dormer said. "She isn't without emotion or compassion, so she sort of tries to walk the line of the professional doctor, but sometimes she tips over it."

In the video (embedded below), she mentions that actor Gethin Anthony, who played Renley Baratheon in Game of Thrones, will be voicing a character named Gil in the game as well.

"I had a bit of a moment earlier when Gethin Anthony's voice came in over across my [headphones]," she said. "It's kind of a weird one, hearing Renly Baratheon and Margaery Tyrell in different guises."

Dormer also revealed in an interview with Wired that when BioWare approached her for a role in Andromeda, she was "not quite aware of what a big deal that was".

"I said yes because from the little I did know about gaming I was intrigued and wanted to do it," she admits. "It was only when I was doing it that my friends who are big gamers explained to me what a big deal Mass Effect is.

"What I was really impressed about with Mass Effect: Andromeda is there's almost as great a level of history, mythology, races, species, as you would find in Westeros. I think that's where gaming, and games like this, are so impressive, in the narrative and history of the worlds they create. That's exciting as an actor, because obviously your imagination is triggered in that way."

BioWare also released a new in-depth video in its new gameplay series, showing off a different element in the upcoming game, from skills and weaponry to crafting and multiplayer, before launch next month.

The first video in the series released last week gave fans a closer look at the RPG's combat systems, skills, weapons, movement, technology types and more.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is set to release on 21 March in North America and 23 March in Europe.