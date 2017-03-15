BioWare has released a new in-depth gameplay trailer that delves into Mass Effect: Andromeda's multiplayer, detailing the four-player cooperative mode's give maps, strike team missions, character kits and more. The new video (embedded below) comes as part of the developer's ongoing gameplay series that details different aspects of the upcoming spacefaring RPG.

Players will be able to choose from 25 character kits at launch featuring species from both the Andromeda and Milky Way galaxies, each of which has their own unique set of skills and abilities. These include a human soldier, a Krogan Vanguard, a Turian Havoc Trooper, an Angaran Avenger and more.

In terms of weapons, more than 40 unique weapons will be available at launch that use Milky Way, Heleus Cluster, and Remnant technologies. These weapons will include some new additions as well as returning favourites from the original Mass Effect trilogy such as the Black Widow, Venom, Mattock and Carnifex.

Since there are no character restrictions, any character can use any weapons which can also be modified and upgraded. Players can customise their loadout with boosters to gain different temporary benefits such as increased shields, cryo ammo, faster skill cooldowns as well as bonus XP.

"At the completion of a match, all players will earn the same XP and Credits — so there's no need to compete with your teammates," BioWare said.

XP can be used to upgrade your character and evolve your existing and new abilities. In-game credits can be used to buy extra packs and unlock weapons, characters and mods. Players will also be able to purchase these packs using real-world money via microtransactions.

The five multiplayer maps at launch include: an asteroid-based outpost called Firebase Zeo, a refuelling station built on an ice-covered planet dubbed Firebase Icebreaker, a foundry set on a lava river called Firebase Magma, an abandoned Kett ship named Firebase Derelict and a vacated Milky Way-species desert outpost called Firebase Sandstorm.

Multiplayer Strike Team missions can be accessed from the Tempest, Andromeda's replacement for the Mass Effect trilogy's Normandy ship. Players can choose to send in AI strike teams to complete these missions for the Andromeda Initiative or take on these missions themselves.

The rewards gained in these missions can be used in both single-player and multiplayer.

BioWare has previously noted that Andromeda's multiplayer mode will tie in closely to the game's solo campaign and have a direct impact on its main story.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is set to launch on 21 March in North America and 23 March in Europe for PS4, Xbox One and PC.