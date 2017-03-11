BioWare has unveiled an action-packed launch trailer for its upcoming space epic Mass Effect: Andromeda less than two weeks ahead of its release. Released on Friday (March 10), the trailer teases details of the game's plot of humanity venturing out into a brand new galaxy in search of a new home for mankind.

"The entire Initiative is at risk," one of the characters exclaims in the video (embedded below). "None of the Golden Worlds panned out. They're a bust. We need to find more resources, but that takes people and we can't wake them up. Now more than ever, we need a Pathfinder."

While the Golden Worlds — habitable planets and potential homes in the Helios cluster of Andromeda where the game takes place — have not panned as expected, players will need to gather more resources to upgrade the Nexus and awaken more colonists from cryo-sleep.

Featuring the song Human by British singer Rag 'n' Bone Man, the visually stunning trailer also shows off some of the other worlds in Andromeda, the new Tempest ship, some romance, intense drama and the different alien species players can expect to encounter and battle with including the antagonistic Kett.

The video shows the Kett Archon capturing the other Ryder twin and scanning her as she screams: "He has access."

"We're closer than ever to taking you to Andromeda," BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn said in a statement. "Many of us have been working on this game for years, and to see all of these moments put together in one trailer helps even us realize just how big this adventure is," BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn said in a statement.

BioWare has also released the "final note" from Alec Ryder, the Ark Hyperion's Pathfinder, a soldier with N7 ranking and father of Sarah and Scott Ryder — the game's protagonists who players will be able to choose between.

"This is another step on humanity's great journey – the longest so far. We're leaping into the void. This time, there's no chance to turn back," Ryder says in the in-universe note. "But we go forward. We take that step. Because we know that whatever fate waits for us beyond dark space, we dared to be first."

EA Access and Origin Access subscribers will be able to explore Andromeda for up to 10 hours in an Early Access trial set to go live on 16 March.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is set to release on 21 March in North America and 23 March in Europe for PS4, Xbox One and PC.