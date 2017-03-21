BioWare has already released a patch for the PC version of its sci-fi RPG Mass Effect: Andromeda that addresses few technical issues. Rolled out ahead of the game's release in North America today, the patch fixes multiple glitches including a bug that resulted in black screens.

The issue was caused by a problem with PC peripheral company Corsair Utility Engine, which is used to manage some accessories including headsets and keyboards. The patch also fixed some glitches in audio.

Game producer Fernando Melo has been responding to fan queries and issues via Twitter and said "server side changes are incoming" to address players not being able to complete some challenges.

Melo confirmed the console patches are also live, adding that patch notes for the same should be released today. He noted that there will be more patches coming out soon.

When asked if a patch addressing Andromeda's much-maligned facial animation problems will be released soon, Melo said the team is "tracking the issues and working on them." Andromeda's lead designer Iran Frazier previously revealed that BioWare will not be addressing the game's strange animation issues in its day one patch.

"At day 1? No, that ship has sailed," Frazier wrote in response to a fan query. "We'll have more patches later on, but exactly what goes into them is still in discussion."

Patch 1.04 for PC and PS4 versions of the game will roll out this weekend and will launch for Xbox One today.

"The team's working very hard to address issues," Frazier tweeted. "More patches to come".

Over the past few months, BioWare has drawn widespread criticism for its awkward facial animations, strange character movements and lip syncing issues. Allie Rose-Marie Leost, a female developer who worked for EA, recently became the target of a vicious harassment campaign online, including rape and death threats, from people blaming her for the game's bizarre facial animations.

Ethan Ralph, the author of the The Ralph Retort who has previously been tied to the 2014 'gamergate' online harassment campaign, first claimed Leost was the lead facial animator for Andromeda.

BioWare responded to the attacks saying the employee was misidentified as the lead member of the Andromeda development team.

"These reports are false," BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn said in a statement. "We respect the opinions of our players and community, and welcome feedback on our games. But attacking individuals, regardless of their involvement in the project, is never acceptable."

Mass Effect: Andromeda is out now in North America, Latin America (except Brazil), Russia and South East Asia for PS4, Xbox One and PC. It will release in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Israel, Australia and New Zealand on 23 March.