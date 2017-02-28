WWE Attitude Era Star Matt Hardy took to social media on Tuesday (28 February) to confirm his departure from TNA, where he created his "Broken" gimmick that played an important role in elevating Impact Wrestling to a higher level in the past few years. Matt made his debut in the wrestling entertainment company in January 2011 but was let go in August the same year. He returned to the company in July 2014.

The former WWE star, whose contract with TNA ended on 27 February, has said that his time with the company was "delightful". Matt has said that the TNA locker room has "expectional talent" that "worked hard in tough times".

"My stint with @IMPACTWRESTLING was DELIGHTFUL. EXCEPTIONAL talent & locker room. A great, respectful team that worked hard in tough times," Matt wrote on Twitter.

Although, Matt wished TNA success in its future endeavours, he called on the company to treat its wrestlers with "respect" and "fairness".

"I wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best going forward, especially the INDUSTRIOUS talent. I hope they're all treated with respect & fairness," he said.

"I have never been more AWAKE. The Creative RENAISSANCE is merely beginning. Anything is possible in my #BROKEN Universe......ANYTHING."

Matt's announcement comes after Pro Wrestling Sheet in its report claimed that both Matt and his brother Jeff are not signing a new deal with TNA because they felt "disrespected" during the contract negotiations.

Sources told Pro Wrestling Sheet that the deal fell apart with the company giving the brothers the run around after the two superstars asked for a few changes in the new contract while agreeing to the deal in December 2016. The new contract was supposed to be for a year.

According to the report, the brothers asked for a "creative control clause" in their new deal but that was not entertained by the company at all. Also, when the new deal was sent to the brothers, the contract was reportedly for a two-year period with 10% of the brothers' profits from independent circuits going to the company.

As of now, it is not known whether Jeff has signed a new deal with the company or not.