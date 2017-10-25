Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has called on defender Juan Foyth to prove he is already equipped for life in English football.

Foyth, 19, signed a five-year deal with the north London in the final days of the summer transfer window, choosing Spurs ahead of Paris Saint-Germain because of the presence of his fellow Argentine Pochettino.

The defender's involvement has been limited so far this season, making just one appearance in the Carabao Cup third round victory over Barnsley. A far greater test awaits on Wednesday [25 October] however with the teenager in line to start against West Ham United, who welcome Andy Carroll back from suspension.

Pochettino has hinted former Estudiantes defender Foyth will be given the chance to test himself against better quality of opposition at Wembley and wants the player to prove to everyone just why the club decided to sign him.

"Foyth is young, but he needs to show why he is here. And maybe then he has the possibility to play," Pochettino said, the Mirror report. "You will only know if he is ready to play if he plays. Maybe in the future, if some players are suspended or maybe we have some injuries, then we'll play with him.

"I remember playing when I was 17 or 18 against a massive striker – and I am smaller than Juan. I'd say, 'come on, you need to show.' Juan is at Tottenham now, He needs to fight and prove that he can compete in these type of games."

The Argentina Under-20 international had been expected to sign for Paris Saint-Germain during the summer but later confirmed in an interview with La Plata daily newspaper El Dia he had decided on Tottenham – largely thanks to the intervention of his compatriot Pochettino.

"It's a club that bets on the young and I think I'm going to have a chance to play," he said. "I also spoke with Mauricio Pochettino and I liked what he said," Foyth said. "It was what helped me decide that Tottenham was the right place to continue my career. He told me to go, train and that I would be involved I would play. He also told me what the club was like, what job idea it had."