Tottenham Hotspur are confident of completing a deal for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha in the summer. The winger has been heavily linked with a move to White Hart Lane in the last few transfer windows, but the deal did not take shape.

According to the Mirror, the north London club made a £12m ($14.7m) bid in bringing Zaha to Tottenham last summer. However, the Eagles snubbed their London rivals' approach and were involved in a spat that forced Palace chairman Steve Parish to issue a warning to Spurs.

Zaha was also a subject of interest for Tottenham in January, but Palace stood firm in not letting their star player leave. However, there is a belief that the Selhurst Park outfit will be willing to do business after the end of the ongoing season.

Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of the former Manchester United flop and believes a fee of £30m ($36.7m) is sufficient in securing the wideman's signature. Tottenham are second in the league table with 56 points after 27 games, four points ahead of fourth-place Liverpool.

Palace, on the other hand, are sitting at the other end of the table in the 17th place with 25 points, three points ahead of 18th place Middlesbrough. The White Hart Lane outfit are in a firm position to finish in the top four this term, which will assure them of a chance to qualify for the next season's Champions League.

Zaha's current deal at Palace runs down in 2020 where he is earning £40,000-a-week ($48,990 per week). A move to Tottenham in the summer could see him get a pay rise and also feature in Europe's elite club competition.

The 24-year-old moved to Old Trafford in 2013 and was Sir Alex Ferguson's last signing at United. However, his time with the Red Devils ended in a disappointment as he struggled to impress for the 20-time English champions. Zaha will have to be careful before deciding his next move in order to avoid a similar situation he had at United.