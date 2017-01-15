Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino fears defender Jan Vertonghen could be set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a "very bad" ankle injury in his side's 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on 14 January.

The 29-year-old rolled his ankle and fell on the pitch as he appeared in considerable pain in the second half. He received medical attention and was immediately replaced by Ben Davies in the north London club's latest win.

Vertonghen left White Hart Lane in crutches and it is suspected that the defender has damaged his ankle ligament. The former Southampton manager has expressed his disappointment after the defender suffered the injury.

"The injury is disappointing for us. It looks a very bad one. We need to wait for tomorrow or Monday to assess it better but it looks really bad," Pochettino said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

The Tottenham manager confirmed the Belgium international's latest injury setback will not force his side to enter the transfer market in search of a new centre-back in January. The Argentine coach has the services of Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies, Kevin Wimmer and Cameron Carter-Vickers as other players in that position.

In addition to this, midfielder Eric Dier can be featured in the centre-back position. With Pochettino already having several options in the squad, he has decided not to bring in a defender in the mid-season transfer window.

"No, this does not change our plans in the market. We have Ben Davies who can play there, [Kevin] Wimmer is a centre back, who played recently against Aston Villa and Watford and Cameron [Carter-Vickers]. We have plenty players so we don't have to move," the Tottenham manager stressed.

The north London side make a trip to the Etihad as Tottenham take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the next match on 21 January.