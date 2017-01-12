Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Ossie Ardiles has warned Spurs that Real Madrid and Barcelona will want their star midfielder Dele Alli in the future.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the north London club in the last four Premier League games. He scored seven goals in those fixtures to extend his tally to 10 goals in the Premier League. This includes a brace in his side's 2-0 win over Chelsea, which ended the latter's 13-match winning streak.

Alli's form has seen him attract interest from top clubs in England and Europe. According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Champions League winners are interested in securing his services. According to The Mirror, Barcelona are also in the race in signing him, who is valued at around £70m ($85.5m).

"Success breeds success, and a lot of our players are starting to demand interest from different clubs," Ardiles told Sky Sports.

"Real Madrid and Barcelona are going to be interested and I would say Dele Alli is the prime suspect right now.

"Everyone wants him, and if I was the manager of Real Madrid and Barcelona, I would want him. He is a wonderful player and very young."

Mauricio Pochettino helped his side finish third in the league last season that saw them qualify for the Champions League. Ardiles, who was at Tottenham also as a player from 1978 to 1988, believes that winning silverware will be easier for them if they keep star players at White Hart Lane.

"It's very important that we win something, last season was brilliant and we finished third, qualified for the Champions League. But we need to win something like the FA Cup, the Europa League, or of course the major trophy in the Premier League," he explained.

"If we win it will be a lot easier to keep everybody, but if we don't there's no reason why not. We can wait another year and all these players have long contracts as well, so hopefully they will stay with us."