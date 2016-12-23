Erik Lamela is the only Tottenham Hotspur absentee for the club's trip to Southampton. Mauricio Pochettino has seldom had the luxury of a completely fit squad this season, with key players including Toby Alderweireld and Harry Kane among those to have endured spells on the sidelines this term.

The manager will have something resembling that on Monday (26 December), as he returns to the south coast with Mousa Dembele, Vincent Janssen and Alderweireld all shaking off knocks.

Belgium international Alderweireld was withdrawn from the match-day squad ahead of Sunday's victory over Burnley with a minor back injury, something Pochettino was keen to stress was "only a small problem."

Janssen also missed out that afternoon, while Dembele was replaced on the hour by Moussa Sissoko – but all three will be available again for the Southampton clash on Wednesday (28 December).

Lamela, meanwhile, has not played for the club since late October due to a persistent hip problem. The former Roma star was also given permission to return to Argentina for personal reasons earlier this month.

The Argentina international has since returned to training after Pochettino admitted the club were "worried" about the former Roma star's injury.

Speaking at the start of December, he said: "It's too difficult to explain because I am not a doctor but we are a bit worried about his situation. His evolution is not in the way we expect, it is too difficult to explain as I am not a specialist.

"We need to give him time to recover. It is a hip problem but I cannot say when [he will return]."

Elsewhere today, Tottenham have announced back-up goalkeeper Michel Vorm has become the latest player to commit to a new contract. The Netherlands international, who arrived at White Hart Lane in the summer of 2014, has followed fellow stopper Hugo Lloris in penning a new deal, which ties him to the club until 2018.