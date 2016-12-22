Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris has become the latest player to commit his long-term future to the club, penning a new deal keeping him at White Hart Lane until 2022. The France captain has agreed a three-year extension and is the ninth different player to sign a new contract since the end of last season.

The 29-year-old's consistency underpinned Spurs' bid for the Premier League title last season, while he has started 15 of the club's 17 top-flight matches this term, keeping six clean sheets. Lloris has previously been linked with moves away from North London but the latest agreement ensures he will spent the fulcrum of his career at the club.

"I am very pleased with this new contract," he told the Tottenham website. "That's the way I show my commitment to the club, to my teammates and the gaffer and to show again how much I believe in this project. Hopefully the best year is ahead.

"I'm really enjoying my time at Tottenham, it's a great feeling to be the captain too. I think I can be proud of that. It's not easy for a foreigner to come to England and win the respect of your teammates, of your fans and of the English people. I'm really pleased with that but I'm still thinking that it's not enough. I want more and that's why I work so hard and hopefully the best year is ahead."

Lloris joins Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Harry Winks, Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen and Tom Carroll in pledging his future to Tottenham since the end of last season – after the club's title bid evaporated when they failed to win any of their last four games. Argentine winger Erik Lamela is set to join that list in the coming months.

Amid Tottenham's struggles to recapture their form from last season, which sees them outside the top four as the campaign approaches the half-way point, Pochettino has relied on Lloris to keep the club's Champions League and title aspirations alive. The coach believes he is among the finest stoppers in the world and is thrilled to have inherited him since arriving from Southampton.

"I think after two years here and a few months, my third season at Tottenham, I can only say good things for him," Pochettino said in October, according to The Daily Mirror. "He is a fantastic goalkeeper, one of the best in the world. I have not changed my opinion about him, that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world; he showed in every action today he is top quality, one of the best. I think he is in the best moment of his career and always it is important to have a keeper like him."