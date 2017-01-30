Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has sent a warning message to his under-performing fringe players after being left unimpressed with their performances in the dramatic FA Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

The Spurs boss made nine changes to his side for the visit of the League Two side on Saturday (28 January) with Kevin Wimmer and Eric Dier the only players to retain their places. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Harry Winks, Josh Onomah and Georges-Kévin Nkoudou were among those to come in, but it was the away side who took the lead on two occasions before Spurs mounted a comeback to seal a 4-3 win.

Dele Alli was called upon in the second half to half his side rescue to the tie. Speaking after the match, Pochettino was critical of his squad players who were given an opportunity on Saturday, suggesting he has a real "problem" if they are unable to raise their game when called upon.

"Full credit to Wycombe and how they played the first half as they were better than us," Pochettino said.

"You know we are a team which is involved in different competitions, and if you are in the Tottenham squad for this type of game you can play. If you cannot play in this type of game then we will have a problem."

Tottenham were 2-0 down at half-time to the side who sit 70 league places below them thanks to a brace from Wycombe captain Paul Hayes.

Son Heung-min and a penalty from Vincent Janssen levelled the contest only for Gary Thompson to head his side back into the lead with just seven minutes of the match remaining.

Alli, brought off the bench to replace Onomah after 61 minutes, levelled again with a cool finish on 89 minutes, before Son scored his second of the game seven minutes into injury time.

Spurs are back in action against the Premier League's bottom side Sunderland on Tuesday.