Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists the club must bring in "the right kind of player" this summer and is confident of keeping his blossoming squad together.

Spurs capped their best ever Premier League campaign with a 7-1 hammering of Hull City on the final day of the season on Sunday (21 May). While they were unable to maintain pace with champions Chelsea, Pochettino's side finished the season as the league's highest goal scorers while also having the best defensive record, with much more expected next season.

But amid their spectacular season, questions have been asked as to whether the club will be able to hold onto their prized talents this summer, with the club operating under a tight wage structure that could prevent the club from matching salaries their rivals can offer.

But speaking after his side's final game of the season, Pochettino said he is confident of keeping the group together.

He told BBC Sport: "I think the players feel the same as I feel, that they want to succeed at Tottenham and it is a big challenge for us to stay altogether and fight next season."

Tottenham have benefited from having a closely-knit squad this season but will be expected to bolster their ranks with Champions League football to contend with again next season.

Pochettino says the club must be careful what sort of players they recruit in the coming months, also admitting some players will be moved on.

"We need to add the right profile of player, the kind of player who can help and of course some players will come and some players will leave the club but like with all the clubs, every season this happens."

With Tottenham's £800m stadium under construction, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy recently explained in a meeting with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust the club's transfer funds are ring-fenced and will not be affected by the ongoing work at White Hart Lane.

He did however warn the club must be "realistic" in who they attempt to bring to the club next summer.