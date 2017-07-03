Grime king Skepta has claimed that he rejected an MBE in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours. The Shutdown hitmaker, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga, revealed the surprise snub in his new track, Hypocrisy.

In the self-produced song, unveiled on Soundcloud on 2 July, Skepta states that unlike other celebrities clamouring for a place on the coveted list, he wasn't interested in the recognition − because he had no desire to "be accepted".

Back in May, the Mercury Prize-winning rapper took home two of the biggest accolades at the Ivor Novello Awards, confirming grime's firm hold on the music industry. He was awarded best contemporary song and also named songwriter of the year.

Making reference to his the Ivor Novello awards in his new track he says: "Just came back from the Ivors/And look at what we collected/The MBE got rejected/I'm not trying to be accepted."

An MBE is an award given by the Queen to individuals who have contributed to the community or local 'hands-on' service. Ed Sheeran was recently honoured with an MBE for services to music. The Shape Of You hitmaker said he was "chuffed" with the gong and thanked fans for their messages of support.

On the surprise record, the Konnichiwa artist also addresses the dark side of fame and sends a message to the internet trolls: "They try to disrespect me / When they're online especially / But everything cool when they check me / Because I'm so cool and deadly."

Hypocrisy also sees the 34-year-old star praises fellow musicians Kendrick Lamar and Wretch 32 saying: "No, I don't do that conscious rap but/Man still know about Wretch and Kendrick/Top five n****s, don't get offended/Murdered the beat, no it ain't attempted."

According to was Fader, the track was first unveiled when Boy Better Know's DJ Maximum played it at Primavera Sound festival in June.