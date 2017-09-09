A drunk man tried to rob a McDonald's restaurant in Cornwall by using a knife and his penis in a terrifying early morning attack.

Staff at the McDonald's in St Austell were subjected to the obscene ordeal at the hands of a solo attacker at 6.30am on Monday (August 28).

Employees of the restaurant had to hurriedly lock the doors after Edward James Wright - formerly of Birmingham, but who was, at the time homeless in St Austell - began his assault on the building.

Truro Crown Court heard how the 28-year-old had attempted to rob a man at knifepoint at a nearby garage before he targeted the restaurant brandishing a knife in one hand and his penis in the other.

The court heard how a tearful woman had approached a petrol station followed by Wright who was acting in an abusive manner, Cornwall Live reported.

The attacker revealed his knife and staff locked themselves inside the garage before he turned his attention to a customer strolling across the forecourt.

Wright demanded the man's possessions and the man ran away to the nearby McDonald's and told staff to lock the doors.

The court heard how Wright then smashed the front door of the restaurant and assaulted the manager as he arrived for work.

Prosecutor Jason Beal said according to Cornwall Live: "The defendant approached and began banging his knife against the window. He appeared to damage his knife and, in response to that, the defendant then took his penis out of his trousers and began waving that around to the people who were inside."

Wright pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, possessing a knife, assault, criminal damage and exposure and was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Sentencing Wright, Judge Robert Linford said: "You were threatening and menacing and completely out of control. You threatened someone by making demands of their keys and wallet and the person concerned flees.

"You, it seems, head off to McDonald's nearby. You try to get in and smash the door. You wave your genitals around because you are drunk and stupid. On top of all that, you threaten Mr Milner who happens to be just minding his own business."

In mitigation Paul Gallagher said Wright had been living in a tent in woods and had not taken his medication for bipolar disorder.

Wright also admitted to drinking three bottles of cider and smoking cannabis the night before and was "very sorry" for the upset he caused.