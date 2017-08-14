There aren't many girls who would turn down a date with Justin Bieber.

But personal trainer Jessica Gober from Statesboro, Georgia, shot down the Despacito hitmaker – because she already has a boyfriend.

The young blonde – who has two Instagram account, one personal and one professional – took to Twitter to share the remarkable incident.

Justin sent a cheeky direct message to the gym Jessica works at – Fitness on Broughton – to ask "Who is that girl", as she posed in a social media clip to promote the club's energy drinks wearing workout clothes.

It is not the first time Justin has reached out on social media to identify a pretty lady, making 17-year-old Spanish babysitter Cindy Kimberly world famous after sharing a snap of her asking who she was. Thanks to Justin's curiosity, she now has 3.1m Instagram followers and a budding catwalk career. At the time, she described catching Justin's attention as "a fairytale".

But 23-year-old Justin was called out on Twitter when Jessica shared his message in a post that has now gone viral – amassing over 64K likes and 13K retweets.

Making fun of the singer, she said: "Did this actually just happen... lmao Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF"

Jessica later shared snaps of herself with her handsome boyfriend, writing alongside the shots: "I've got everything I need right here".

Jessica's now-pinned tweet was met with a mixed response, with one Belieber commenting: "Justin just asked who you were, it's not like he asked you to marry him."

Another put: "IS THIS A JOKE OH MY GOD I AM SO JEALOUS HOLY MOLY JESSI!!!!!!"

A third wrote: "he probably wants your workout plan because DAMN GIRL YOU LOOK GOOOOOOOD"

Since enjoying her newfound fame, Jessica is gaining thousands of followers per day on Twitter and Instagram.