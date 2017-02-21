Meghan Markle's lifestyle website, The Tig, is fast becoming the new Goop, and Prince Harry's girlfriend of six months used her latest post to share some of her favourite tunes.

Proving she's a real rival to fellow lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow, Suits actress Markle shared six tracks on the site, which is named after her appreciation for the wine Tignanello.

Entitled Tig Tunes: Positive Vibes, the 35-year-old actress, who is currently spending time in Toronto away from 32-year-old Harry, begins by telling her readers: "This time of year can sometimes get us lost in a daily rigmarole of winter blues, but today on The Tig we're offering you a fresh dose of unbridled joy with a playlist that will perk you right up."

Perhaps feeling a little down in the dumps as she spends a cold February away from her London-based boyfriend, Markle shares the secret to finding happiness in the simple things in life.

She added: "Turn these tracks on as you're getting ready in the morning, when you need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, or during your next evening celebration. Because when the air is filled with positive vibes, there's no winter cold that can block out the warmth of happy hearts."

Following the short intro, she lists six indie tracks which are close to her heart, including Dog Years by Maggie Rogers and LA Calling by Crystal Fighters.

And the actress divulges which song makes her get her groove on – and that's Sunshine by Flight Facilities.

She writes of the track: "Talk about a song that makes us want to get our groove on. This fun track is simply perfect for singing along and dancing in the living room like no one's watching."

Markle's music taste couldn't differ any more from the Duchess of Cambridge, however, as Kate is thought to be a big fan of Swedish pop band Abba. The Telegraph reported that the 35-year-old mother-of-two requested Abba classics including Dancing Queen at the post-royal wedding dinner dance in 2011 after she tied the knot with Prince William.

And for their first dance, the duke and duchess opted for Your Song by Elton John – performed live by Ellie Goulding.

Markle can soon put the winter blues behind her, however, as she is to spend a lot of time with boyfriend Harry as he prepares to decamp to Toronto for the Invictus Games, IBTimes UK reported this week.